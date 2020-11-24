WHR Group Opens Switzerland and Singapore Offices to Serve the Needs of Global Clients

PEWAUKEE, Wisconsin, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WHR Group, Inc. (WHR), a global leader in the employee relocation industry headquartered in Wisconsin, announces its international expansion into Basel, Switzerland, and Singapore. The Switzerland office will support clients and their transferees in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, while the Singapore office will support the Asia Pacific region.

Founded 25 years ago by Roger Thrun to service and support in-house relocation departments, WHR has grown significantly from its humble beginnings. WHR now services some of the largest organizations in the world and has relocated hundreds of thousands of employees.

"Creating a footprint in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia deepens our commitment to meet the demands of our global clients," says President, Paul DeBoer. "We are engaging clients in dynamic new ways by providing resources where needed and building supplier partnerships that are critical to maintaining industry-best service levels."

WHR International Client Services Manager Linden Houghtby, GMS, will be the transitional lead for both the Switzerland and Singapore offices. She will hire and train local staff who will then assume leadership and operational roles for each office. Houghtby has been instrumental in WHR's international expansion and looks forward to instilling WHR's culture and best practices into international operations.

WHR recently hired Jennifer Elsby, GMS, as a Client Services Manager for the Switzerland office. After her transitional period with Houghtby, Elsby will lead and grow the Switzerland office. She has a broad background in expatriate management, leading teams in the U.S., Europe and Africa, and is uniquely qualified to fill this role.

About WHR Group, Inc.

WHR Group Inc. (WHR) is a privately owned, client-driven global relocation management company distinguished by its best-in-class service delivery and cutting-edge, proprietary technology. WHR has offices in Pewaukee, Wis., Switzerland and Singapore. With its 100% client retention rate for the past decade, WHR continues to position itself as the trusted provider in global employee relocation. To learn more about WHR, visit http://www.whrg.com, or follow @WHRGroup on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

