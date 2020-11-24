Stockholm, November 24, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Stenhus Fastigheter AB's shares (short name SFAST) commence today on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company belongs to the Real Estate sector. Stenhus Fastigheter is the 63rd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. Stenhus Fastigheter is a real estate company acquiring and administrating public and commercial buildings, focusing geographically on the Stockholm region. The company is also actively working existing and potential construction rights in their portfolio. On September 30th, the company had 10 buildings making up a value of 1 376 miljon SEK. Stenhus Fastigheter is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. "To be ringing the Nasdaq bell and to list Stenhus Fastigheter marks a big day for the company," said Elias Georgiadis, CEO of Stenhus Fastigheter. "We look forward to start this incredible journey with our shareholders." "We are happy to welcome Stenhus Fastigheter to the Nasdaq family as they list on our First North Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "The real estate sector is continuing to grow and attract innovative and visionary companies. We congratulate Stenhus Fastigheter on a successful listing and look forward to support them on their continued growth journey." Stenhus Fastigheter has appointed Eminova Fondkommission as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com