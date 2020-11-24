

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - CRH plc. (CRH, CRH.L) reported that its EBITDA for nine months ended 30 September was $3.4 billion, up 1% on prior year and up 2% on a like-for-like basis reflecting a continued strong focus on cost rationalization and mitigating actions to minimize the financial impacts of lower sales caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Sales for the period were $20.6 billion, down 3% on a like-for-like basis.



The company expects full-year EBITDA to be in excess of $4.4 billion for 2020. It will be ahead of 2019 on a like-for-like basis.



The company expects full-year profit before tax --pre-impairment-- to be ahead of the prior year's $2.2 billion.



For now, there is limited visibility into 2021, however the longer-term prospects for CRH remain positive, given significant financial strength and operational resilience together with a portfolio of high-quality assets in attractive markets, the company said.



