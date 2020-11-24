New cooperation between one of the leading investment houses in German-speaking countries and one of the most renowned European venture capital investors

Investments in technology start-ups in the growth phase

The Bad Homburg-based FERI Group is cooperating with Target Global in the management and placement of a new growth fund. The two companies will work together in the selection of target investments and the placement of this new alternative investment fund for growth capital. This cooperation between one of the leading investment houses in the German-speaking region and one of the most active European venture capital investment companies is the first of its kind.

The new Target Global Growth Fund offers investment opportunities in selected growth companies to semi-professional and professional investors. The fund will invest in start-ups with strong growth potential that offer digital products and services in typical European industries for large and preferably global markets mainly market platforms, Fintechs and service software providers. The fund's investment focus is on companies in early and mid growth phases with valuations in excess of EUR 50 million.

"The fund opens up new investment opportunities in the highly attractive sector of strong growing technology companies," says Marcel Renné, CEO of FERI AG. "We are very pleased about the partnership with Target Global. By combining our investment know-how with the high level of expertise of Target Global, we will be able to jointly develop the venture growth market."

"The European tech ecosystem shows impressive growth, European start-ups increasingly establish themselves as global industry leaders, but there is still a lack of European capital, especially in the growth phases," says Yaron Valler, Managing General Partner at Target Global. "We are proud of having won a renowned partner like FERI for jointly advancing European tech success stories."

The Target Global team has invested in digital technologies and start-up companies throughout Europe and Israel for more than 15 years. The company follows three active investment strategies early stage, growth stage and a dedicated mobility fund. The second early stage fund, Early Stage Fund II, was launched in January 2020. The new growth fund will increase the assets managed/advised by Target Global to over €1 billion. Its portfolio includes companies such as Auto1, Delivery Hero, Rapyd, Travelperk and WeFox.

About Target Global

Target Global is an international venture capital investor headquartered in Berlin, Germany, with approximately 800 million Euros in assets under management. Target Global has additional offices in London, Tel Aviv and Barcelona, linking the major European start-up ecosystems and building on a strong global network. With an experienced team of investment and operational experts, the goal is to help exceptional entrepreneurs become market leaders. Through its funds, Target Global aims to invest in fast-growing tech start-ups in markets worth billions. The Target Global partners have been investing in digital technologies for more than 15 years in some cases and are investors behind major European start-up success stories.

More about Target Global: https://www.targetglobal.vc/

About FERI Group

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany, the FERI Group has developed into one of the leading investment houses in the German-speaking area. FERI offers tailor-made solutions for institutional investors, family assets and trusts in the following areas:

Investment Management: institutional asset management and private wealth management

institutional asset management and private wealth management Investment Consulting: advisory services for institutional investors and family offices

advisory services for institutional investors and family offices Investment Research: macroeconomic forecasts and asset allocation analyses

The FERI Cognitive Finance Institute was formed in 2016. It is the strategic research centre and creative think tank of the FERI Group. The Institute focuses on innovative analyses and the development of methods for long-term oriented economic and capital market research.

FERI and MLP currently have assets of EUR 39.2 billion under management. A total of EUR 8.5 billion of these assets are alternative investments. The FERI Group is headquartered in Bad Homburg and has offices in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Luxembourg, Munich, Vienna and Zurich.

