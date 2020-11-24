Grande West Transportation Group: Grande West Unveils Vicinity Lightning Electric Vehicle Design and Begins Marketing for 2021 Deliveries

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / Grande West Transportation Group Inc. (TSX.V:BUS) (OTCQX:GWTNF) (FRA:6LG) - November 24, 2020: ("Grande West" or the "Company"), a Canadian manufacturer of mid-sized multi-purpose transit vehicles for sale in Canada and the United States, is pleased to announce the Vicinity LightningTM Electric Vehicle ("EV") specifications and is now for sale in Canada and the United States.

The Vicinity LightningTM EV, the first electric bus for Grande West, is the newest model in the Grande West portfolio and is officially being introduced to the world (See product presentation here https://vicinitybus.com/models/vicinity-lightning-ev/). The premiere of the vehicle is a landmark for Grande West and for the industry in the transitioning towards zero-emission transport. The Vicinity LightningTM will be an environmentally friendly alternative for diesel vehicles currently used in this segment.

The Vicinity LightningTM was designed from the ground up to be a cost effective, user friendly vehicle. The design will allow it to fit into any standard transit garage with no major infrastructural electrical upgrades. Grande West has partnered with world class industry leaders to engineer this highly advanced vehicle. Time and forethought were given to the design and engineering process with the customer in mind and the result is the industry-changing Vicinity LightningTM bus. The Company's sales team has started the process of introducing the product to prospective clients in the United States and Canada.

We are pleased to invite interested listeners to the presentation to be given by our Chief Operating Officer, Jonathan Leskewich. Following our financial and corporate update on the conference call today, a question and answer period will include the Vicinity LightningTM.

The conference call begins today at 11:00 AM EST. The call-in number is (877) 407-0782 or (201) 689-8567 (international), the webcast can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2233/38806 . A replay of the call will be available for 30 days at the webcast link or by calling (877) 481-4010 and entering PIN# 38806.

About Grande West Transportation Group

Grande West Transportation is a Canadian company that designs and engineers mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises. Grande West utilizes world-class manufacturing partners to produce the Purpose-Built Vicinity heavy-duty bus available in clean diesel, gas, and CNG drive systems. The Vicinity LT EV with an electric propulsion drive system is available for 2021 deliveries.

The Company has been successful in supplying Canadian municipal transportation agencies and private operators with new buses. Grande West is compliant to Buy America certification, and with a strong distribution chain in the U.S., is actively pursuing opportunities in public and private transit fleet operations that would benefit from Grande West's vehicles.

www.grandewest.com

For investor relations, please contact:

Paradox Public Relations Inc.

Karl Mansour

Managing Director

Ph: (514) 341-0408 or 1-866-460-0408

IR@grandewest.com

Company contact:

Grande West Transportation

John LaGourgue

VP Corporate Development

Ph: 604-288-8043

IR@grandewest.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Private Placement, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "potential," "possible," and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will," "may," "could," or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Grande West's expectations include uncertainties relating to the receipt of final approval from the TSX-V; and other risk and uncertainties disclosed in Grande West's reports and documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Grande West's forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made. Grande West assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

