

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday as investors cheered more positive results from coronavirus vaccine trails and the administrator of the General Services Administration formally designated Joe Biden as the apparent winner of the U.S. presidential election.



Biden has chosen former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as treasury secretary, adding to the positive sentiment.



Chinese shares ended lower after foreign policy specialists have said they expect tensions between the U.S. and China to continue under the Biden presidency.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 11.67 points, or 0.34 percent, to 3,402.82 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up 102 points, or 0.39 percent, to end at 26,588.20.



Japanese shares hit multi-year highs as Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated the central bank's readiness to implement additional easing measures, if needed, without any hesitation.



The Nikkei average climbed 638.22 points, or 2.50 percent, to 26,165.59, marking the highest close since May 1991 as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend. The broader Topix index closed 2.03 percent higher at 1,762.40.



Shin-Etsu Chemical surged 5 percent and Hoya Corp added 4.5 percent. Banks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial both rose about 1.6 percent.



Australian stocks rallied as Michigan election certification paved way for Biden transition and Victoria recorded no new cases and deaths for the 25th consecutive day.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 82.50 points, or 1.26 percent, to 6,644.10, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 83.50 points, or 1.23 percent, at 6,855.50.



The big four banks rose 2-3 percent as RBA's Deputy Governor Guy Debelle said that he doesn't expect a rate hike for three years.



Gold miners Evolution Mining, Newcrest and Northern Star Resources lost 6-9 percent after bullion hit its weakest level in four months on better-than-expected U.S. business activity data.



Energy companies Woodside Petroleum, Santos and Origin Energy jumped 3-5 percent as oil prices climbed on vaccine optimism. Beach Energy shares surged as much as 8.2 percent.



Seoul stocks rose for a fifth day and finished at a record high as foreign investors extended their buying spree for a 14th straight session on hopes of an economic recovery amid progress in Covid-19 vaccine development.



The benchmark Kospi inched up 15.17 points, or 0.58 percent, to 2,617.76, led by chemical firms and battery makers. LG Chem soared 6.8 percent and Samsung SDI advanced 4.9 percent.



Consumer confidence in South Korea strengthened in November, the latest survey from the Bank of Korea showed with a Composite Consumer Sentiment Index score of 97.9 - up from 91.6 in October.



New Zealand shares eked out modest gains to end higher for the second straight session and the kiwi dollar hit its highest level since mid-2018 as investors scaled back wagers of more policy easing by the country's central bank.



The benchmark NZX-50 index ended up 51.64 points, or 0.41 percent, at 12,553.38, with dual-listed banks pacing the gainers.



U.S. stocks rose overnight as more positive news on a coronavirus vaccine emerged and BlackRock upgraded U.S. equities to overweight.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.1 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

