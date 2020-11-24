OTC Markets Group (OTCM) announced third quarter results with revenue and profit ahead of our expectation, as in Q220. This resulted from strong transaction volumes at OTC Link and higher user numbers and price increases for Market Data Licensing. The diversity of the group's income was evident as Corporate Services was flat year-on-year, although here a step up in client additions is encouraging for the future. Pandemic-related and political uncertainties may be less acute now, but, in any event, OTCM maintains its long-term focus on developing its cost-effective, efficient markets.

