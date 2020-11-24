AFT Pharmaceuticals recently reported its results for the first half of FY21. Operating revenue grew by a strong 4% year-on-year to NZ$48.8m driven mainly by 11% growth in Australia and despite the impact of COVID-19 across the business. Reported group operating profit was NZ$2.4m compared to NZ$13.7m in the same period a year ago (NZ$3.9m if a one-time gain of NZ$9.8m from the first half of FY20 is excluded). Importantly, AFT continues to guide to operating profit of NZ$14-18m in FY21.

