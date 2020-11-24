The optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR) market is expected to grow by USD 41.2 million, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005196/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (OTDR) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).
Click Get Free Sample Report in Minutes
The growing investments in smart city projects is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as growing market for rental test equipment will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/optical-time-domain-reflectometer-market-industry-analysis
Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (OTDR) Market: End-user Landscape
The communication industry will account for the highest market share of optical time domain reflectometer market. This will mainly attribute to the increasing demand for high-speed broadband services and rising investments in data center construction. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the cable TV, private enterprise network, and other segments.
Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (OTDR) Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising internet penetration and mobile data traffic, growing investments in 4G/5G network infrastructure, and increasing FTTH (fiber to the home) subscriber base will significantly influence the growth of the optical time domain reflectometer market share of this region. 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for optical time domain reflectometers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Optical Pulse Sensor Market: The optical pulse sensor market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.36 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Global Optical Network Hardware Market: The optical network hardware market size has the potential to grow by 6.92 bn during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Companies Covered:
- Anritsu Corp.
- Corning Inc.
- EXFO Inc.
- Fortive Corp.
- Fujikura Ltd.
- INNO Instrument Inc.
- Raytheon Co.
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- VIAVI Solutions Inc.
- Yokogawa Electric Corp
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Communication Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cable TV Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Private enterprise network Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Anritsu Corp.
- Corning Inc.
- EXFO Inc.
- Fortive Corp.
- Fujikura Ltd.
- INNO Instrument Inc.
- Raytheon Co.
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- VIAVI Solutions Inc.
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005196/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/