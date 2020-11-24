Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion: Grande West enthüllt den Vicinity Lightning™-Elektrobus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.11.2020 | 10:03
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

coocaa Offers Huge Black deals Discounts in Germany on High-Performance 42 inch Android Smart TV

BERLIN, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black deals is almost here and the coocaa 42 inch Android smart TV offers high performance and is packed with advanced features. This cutting-edge Android smart TV supports voice control, the Google ecosystem offers users access to countless choices, and the crisp 1080p full-HD screen offers exceptional image quality.

coocaa Offers Huge Black deals Discounts

The coocaa Android smart TV runs on Android 9, and features Google Assistant and one-touch operation, making it easy for every member of the family, from young children to the elderly, to use. The Google ecosystem offers access to a whole world of content, including built-in YouTube and Netflix, and over 5,000 Android apps to choose from.

The direct-lit backlight design offers more lifelike images and brings an immersive visual experience. It also makes watching more comfortable for the eyes with the 178° wide viewing angle which brings the ultimate enjoyment for users. With built-in Chromecast and Bluetooth 5.0, users can enjoy content from their phone or computer on the coocaa Android smart TV and connect a variety of external devices, such as keyboards, headsets, and controllers. Thanks to Dolby Audio, users will enjoy truly immersive sound that brings movies, variety shows, online videos, and concerts to life.

About coocaa

Founded in 2006, coocaa is a high-tech company focused on the manufacturing of smart TVs, the development of smart TV systems, connecting users to great content, and a variety of other value-added services.

Youth, technology and fashion are the brand qualities of coocaa, advocating play in your style. The 42 inch Android smart TV offers outstanding performance at an affordable price, and provides the ultimate viewing experience for the whole family.

On Black deals, consumers can find the coocaa 42 inch Android smart TV on Amazon, coming and enjoying huge Black deals discounts offered by coocaa.

To be first to hear all the latest news and product information, and special offers, follow coocaa on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/coocaa2006/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1339560/coocaa_Offers_Huge_Black_deals_Discounts.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.