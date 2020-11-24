

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.00 am ET Tuesday, Germany's ifo business confidence survey results are due. Economists forecast the business sentiment index to drop to 90.1 in November from 92.7 in October.



The euro traded mixed against its major rivals before the data. While it eased against the pound, it gained against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 123.82 against the yen, 1.1876 against the greenback, 0.8882 against the pound and 1.0808 against the franc at 3:55 am ET.



