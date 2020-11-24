

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate increased slightly in November, figures from the Turkish central bank showed on Tuesday.



The capacity utilization rate rose to 75.8 percent in November from 75.4 percent in October.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate increased to 75.3 percent in November from 74.9 percent in the prior month.



Separate data from the central bank showed that the manufacturing confidence index fell to 103.9 in November from 108.1 in October.



The seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence index increased to 107.4 in November from 109.7 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

