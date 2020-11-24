

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BP Plc. (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) and Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) have signed a multi-year Vested workplace evolution agreement. JLL will provide workplace and real estate solutions to support bp's transformation and net zero carbon ambitions, Jones Lang LaSalle said in a statement.



Jones Lang noted that the new assignment will provide real estate portfolio management services across 200 sites globally from January 2021. Workplace management will be launched in phases and preparations are underway for the first phase to 'go live' in spring 2021.



Vested is a business model, methodology, mindset and movement for creating highly collaborative business relationships that enable true win-win relationships in which both parties are equally committed to each other's success.



