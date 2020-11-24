The "Payments in Poland, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Payments in Poland 2020" offers a look into the payments sector in Poland. The analysis covers various statistics on card payments, cash transactions, and the whole spectrum of other payment methods nowadays accepted by merchants in Poland.

The publication gives a solid overview of current trends in the payments market, including new technologies, key players, and merchant survey results. The report contains also company profiles of major players in payments in Poland as of 2020.

Poland's payment market had been growing fast until early 2020 when the trend came to an abrupt halt due to covid19 related business closures and highly reduced economic activity. While the total number of payments in Poland exceeded 8.8 billion in 2019, after increasing over 17% YoY, it is expected to stagnate and fall slightly in 2020.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Payments in Poland and in Europe

Consumer markets in Europe, 2019

Total payments in Poland, structure by type, 2015-2020F

Total payments: Europe vs. Poland, structure by type, 2019

Card payment volumes in Europe in Poland (1/2), 2017-2019

Card payment volumes in Europe in Poland (2/2), 2019

2. Payments and payment infrastructure in Poland

Card payments in Poland, 2015-2020F

POS infrastructure evolution in Poland, 2015-2020 H1

ATM networks in Poland, 2015-2020 H1, Top ATM operators

Cash withdrawals in Poland, 2015-2020F

Cash in circulation and interest rates in Poland, 2012-Sep.2020

Cards issued in Poland, 2015-20H1, split by type brand, 2020H1

Cards/terminals in Poland by functionality, 2016-2020 H1

Top issuers of payment cards in Poland, 2020 H1

Automated Clearing House (ACH) in Poland; Transaction volumes: ELIXIR, Express ELIXIR, SORBNET2, BlueCash, BLIK, 2014-2020H1

Overview of mobile payments in Poland by the origin of funds, 2020 H1

Key banks and mobile payment services supported, 2020 H1

Evolution of online/mobile banking users 2018-2020 H1

Number of cards used in mobile payments/wallets, 2020 H1

PSD2 first implementations in Poland

3. Retail landscape (merchants) and payment methods

Brick mortar (b&m) vs. online retail landscape, 2019

Key payments methods available in B&M and in online retail, 2020

Survey on payment methods in 58 large online stores, Oct. 2020

Online merchants payment methods- case (1/3): Allegro

Online merchants payment methods- case (2/3): RTVEuroAGD

Online merchants payment methods- case (3/3): empik.com

Key players in specialized mobile payments in public /municipal transportation, 2019

4. Key players by segment

Mobile payments (1/3): BLIK

Mobile payments (2/3): Google Pay

Mobile payments (3/3): Apple Pay

Digital wallets (1/2): MasterPass

Digital wallets (2/2): VISA Checkout

Payment aggregators (1/2): Przelewy 24/Dotpay/eCard

Payment aggregators (2/2): PayU

Digital wallet with hybrid funding: PayPal

5. Forecast

Total payments in Poland forecast (2022)

Companies Mentioned

Apple Pay

BLIK

Blue Media

Dotpay

eCard

Elavon

eService

Getin bank

Google Pay

iKasa

IT Card

KIR

MasterPass

Millennium

moBilet

mPay

PayPal

PaySafeCard

PayU

Pekao

PKO

Polcard

Przelewy24

Santander

SkyCash

tpay

Ukash

Visa Checkout

