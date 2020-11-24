The "Payments in Poland, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"Payments in Poland 2020" offers a look into the payments sector in Poland. The analysis covers various statistics on card payments, cash transactions, and the whole spectrum of other payment methods nowadays accepted by merchants in Poland.
The publication gives a solid overview of current trends in the payments market, including new technologies, key players, and merchant survey results. The report contains also company profiles of major players in payments in Poland as of 2020.
Poland's payment market had been growing fast until early 2020 when the trend came to an abrupt halt due to covid19 related business closures and highly reduced economic activity. While the total number of payments in Poland exceeded 8.8 billion in 2019, after increasing over 17% YoY, it is expected to stagnate and fall slightly in 2020.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Payments in Poland and in Europe
- Consumer markets in Europe, 2019
- Total payments in Poland, structure by type, 2015-2020F
- Total payments: Europe vs. Poland, structure by type, 2019
- Card payment volumes in Europe in Poland (1/2), 2017-2019
- Card payment volumes in Europe in Poland (2/2), 2019
2. Payments and payment infrastructure in Poland
- Card payments in Poland, 2015-2020F
- POS infrastructure evolution in Poland, 2015-2020 H1
- ATM networks in Poland, 2015-2020 H1, Top ATM operators
- Cash withdrawals in Poland, 2015-2020F
- Cash in circulation and interest rates in Poland, 2012-Sep.2020
- Cards issued in Poland, 2015-20H1, split by type brand, 2020H1
- Cards/terminals in Poland by functionality, 2016-2020 H1
- Top issuers of payment cards in Poland, 2020 H1
- Automated Clearing House (ACH) in Poland; Transaction volumes: ELIXIR, Express ELIXIR, SORBNET2, BlueCash, BLIK, 2014-2020H1
- Overview of mobile payments in Poland by the origin of funds, 2020 H1
- Key banks and mobile payment services supported, 2020 H1
- Evolution of online/mobile banking users 2018-2020 H1
- Number of cards used in mobile payments/wallets, 2020 H1
- PSD2 first implementations in Poland
3. Retail landscape (merchants) and payment methods
- Brick mortar (b&m) vs. online retail landscape, 2019
- Key payments methods available in B&M and in online retail, 2020
- Survey on payment methods in 58 large online stores, Oct. 2020
- Online merchants payment methods- case (1/3): Allegro
- Online merchants payment methods- case (2/3): RTVEuroAGD
- Online merchants payment methods- case (3/3): empik.com
- Key players in specialized mobile payments in public /municipal transportation, 2019
4. Key players by segment
- Mobile payments (1/3): BLIK
- Mobile payments (2/3): Google Pay
- Mobile payments (3/3): Apple Pay
- Digital wallets (1/2): MasterPass
- Digital wallets (2/2): VISA Checkout
- Payment aggregators (1/2): Przelewy 24/Dotpay/eCard
- Payment aggregators (2/2): PayU
- Digital wallet with hybrid funding: PayPal
5. Forecast
- Total payments in Poland forecast (2022)
Companies Mentioned
- Apple Pay
- BLIK
- Blue Media
- Dotpay
- eCard
- Elavon
- eService
- Getin bank
- Google Pay
- iKasa
- IT Card
- KIR
- MasterPass
- Millennium
- moBilet
- mPay
- PayPal
- PaySafeCard
- PayU
- Pekao
- PKO
- Polcard
- Przelewy24
- Santander
- SkyCash
- tpay
- Ukash
- Visa Checkout
