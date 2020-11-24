Treatt has performed well during FY20 despite the pandemic. There was strong momentum across the tea, health & wellness, and fruit & vegetables categories, and citrus markets recovered as expected. The strong growth across the non-citrus segments is resulting in a slightly reduced dependence on citrus (now 50% of sales). The UK relocation was slowed down as a result of the first lockdown, but the building work is now complete and the move will begin in mid-2021. While management report a strong start to the new financial year, the outlook is understandably uncertain: demand is not expected to return to normal levels before the end of FY21 or into FY22, though management is confident the business is in the best possible shape to face the uncertainty. The FY20 results demonstrate this, with a good cash performance and a 9% increase in dividends implying management's confidence in the year ahead.

