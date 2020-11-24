

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German business confidence weakened in November, survey results from ifo institute showed Tuesday.



The business climate index fell to 90.7 in November from revised 92.5 in the previous month. The reading was forecast to ease to 90.1 from October's initially estimated value of 92.7.



The current conditions index came in at 90.0 versus 90.4 a month ago. Economists had forecast the score to fall to 87.0.



The expectations index declined to 91.5 in November from revised 94.7 in October. This was well below economists' forecast of 93.5.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

