BREMEN, November 24 (WNM/Deutsches Forschungszentrum für Künstliche Intelligenz/Andrea Fink) - Only a small part of the plastic waste in the oceans floats on the surface, the rest sinks to deeper waters or to the sea floor, threatening the local flora and fauna. So far, there is no way of detecting plastic at the bottom of the oceans on a large scale. Traditional monitoring methods, in which divers manually collect image data along lines or taut cords (so-called transects) only allow for assertions ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...