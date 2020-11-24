Fruit Snacks Market Size Worth $9.93 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 9.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fruit snacks market size is expected to reach USD 9.93 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2027. The rising health consciousness among the millennials is a key factor driving the market. Furthermore, parents are opting for these healthy snack items for their children. These foods provide a wide range of vitamins and are generally low in fat. With the growing concerns about sugar content among the consumers, manufacturers have been introducing free from sugar additives or low in sugar products. In addition, the attractive packaging, along with the colorful appearance of the products, appeals to young consumers.

Key suggestions from the report:

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.3% from 2020 to 2027 owing to the rising health concerns and purchasing power of the consumers at the regional level

The sweet and savory product segment dominated the market by accounting for over 45.0% share of the global revenue in 2019. The strong popularity of such products as snacking options among students and millennials at the global level is expected to remain a favorable factor for the segment growth in the near future

By distribution channel, online retailers are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027 due to the increasing adoption of e-commerce across the globe.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Fruit Snacks Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Sweet & Savory, Smoothies, Dairy, Cuts & Slices), By Fruit (Mixed, Apple), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027' at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/fruit-snacks-market

The sweet and savory product segment dominated the market with more than 45.0% share of the global revenue in 2019. This segment comprises an extensive range of products, including chips, gummies, and trail mixes. In May 2020, Perfetti Van Melle announced the launch of soft gummies under its Fruit-Tella brand in the U.S. These products have fruit puree as a key ingredient and they contain pectin in place of gelatin. These gummies are available in Peach and Mango and Strawberry and Raspberry flavors, shaped in playful variants.

The apple-based fruit snacks segment is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to its health benefits. In August 2019, Chiquita Brands International launched Chiquita Bites and Chiquita Sticks made with apple. Apple products offer vitamin C, fiber, and protein. Thus, these products are expected to gain traction as a healthy snacking food item in the upcoming years with the growing health concerns and demand for convenience foods.

Grand View Research has segmented the global fruit snacks market on the basis of product, fruit, distribution channel, and region:

Fruit Snacks Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Sweet & Savory



Smoothies



Dairy



Cuts & Slices

Fruit Snacks Fruit Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Apple



Mango



Banana



Pineapple



Berries



Mixed



Others

Fruit Snacks Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets



Convenience Stores



Specialty Food Stores



Online Retailers



Others

Fruit Snacks Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.



Europe



Germany





The U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Fruit Snacks Market

Sunkist Growers Inc.

SunOpta

General Mills Inc .

. Welch's

Kellogg NA Co.

PepsiCo

Chaucer Foods Ltd.

Crispy Green Inc.

Mount Franklin Foods

Nutty Goodness, LLC

