P&O Cruises - P&O Cruises extends pause in operations into April 2021

P&O Cruises extends pause in operations into April 2021

MIAMI, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- P&O Cruises has extended the pause in operations into April 2021 in response to the current uncertainty around European ports of call.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: "With hopeful news headlines clearly we do not want to extend our pause in operations any further than absolutely necessary, but given the ever changing guidance around international travel and the varying regulations in many European ports of call we felt it prudent to cancel these additional dates.

"In addition, as the final payments are due for these cruises very soon we felt it was the right thing to do for our guests.

"We are so sorry to disappoint those who were due to travel but really hope they will re-book for later in the year or for our new programme of 2022 holidays which went on sale earlier this month with strong demand, showing great confidence in cruising in the future."

All guests with bookings on a cancelled cruise will be notified and will automatically receive an enhanced 125% Future Cruise Credit or alternatively a 100% refund by filling out a web form.

About P&O Cruises

P&O Cruises is Britain's favourite cruise line, welcoming guests to experience the good life and enjoy a blend of discovery, relaxation and exceptional service catered towards British tastes. P&O Cruises fleet of premium ships combine genuine service, a sense of occasion and attention to detail, ensuring guests have the holiday of a lifetime, every time.

In 2021, P&O Cruises will launch Iona. The new LNG-powered ship, with 5,200-guest capacity, will be the largest ship built to serve the UK market. Iona will feature enhancements to already successful brand signature venues from the existing fleet, as well as features newly developed for Iona. These include a breath-taking three deck atrium in the heart of the ship as well as SkyDome - an exclusively designed glass dome by Martin Francis. This will be a world first at sea and offer a unique space for both relaxing in all weathers and providing entertainment, featuring aerial performers and a wealth of live acts.

P&O Cruises visits over 200 destinations worldwide and offers itineraries generally ranging from two to 17 days and also an annual world cruise. P&O Cruises sails to Australia & New Zealand, Baltic, the British Isles, Canada, the Spain, Portugal & the Canary Islands, the Caribbean, Central America, the Far East & Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, South America, the South Pacific, the United States and Western Europe.

The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

Cancelled cruises:

B108 - southern cruise break on Britannia on April 9, 2021

B109 - western Europe on Britannia on April 16, 2021

B110 - northern cruise break on Britannia on April 18, 2021

G106 - Atlantic coast on Iona on March 6, 2021

G107 - Atlantic islands on Iona on March 20, 2021

G108 - northern cruise break on Iona on April 3, 2021

G109 - Norway fjords on Iona on April 10, 2021

G110 - Norway fjords on Iona on April 17, 2021

N104 - Atlantic coast & Iberia on Ventura on March 18, 2021

N105 - western Europe on Ventura on March 30, 2021

N106 - Atlantic coast & Iberia on Ventura on April 3, 2021

N107 - Atlantic islands on Ventura on April 17, 2021

A107 and A107A - Europe fly/cruise on Azura (7 & 14 nights) on April 1, 2021

A107B and A107C - Europe fly/cruise on Azura (7 & 14 nights) on April 8, 2021

A108 - Europe fly/cruise on Azura on April 15, 2021

A108A/B/C - Europe fly/cruise on Azura on April 22, 2021

J102 - Atlantic islands on Arcadia on April 13, 2021

R103 - North Cape on Aurora on March 24, 2021

R104 - Western Mediterranean on Aurora on April 5, 2021

