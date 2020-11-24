The "Europe Dry Eye Product Market to 2027- Covid-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by product Artificial tears, Antibiotic Drops, Hormone Drops and Others); Type (OTC Drugs, Prescription Drugs);and Country." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Dry Eye Product market is expected to reach US$ 2631.70 million by 2027 from US$ 1868.93 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the growing the incidences and case of dry eye as well as rising the geriatric population across the Europe region. However, high significant amount of side effects of dry eye products and COVID-19 pandemic is likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

Dry eye is a chronic syndrome and is a progressive depending upon the cause and severity. It is a condition when a person does not have tears to lubricate his or her eyes. Tears are an essential part of maintaining good health of the eye and assist in providing good vision. The syndrome is commonly seen among older people and is becoming common among people spending a long time in front of the computer. The factors that can cause dry eye include age, medications, environmental conditions, long term use of contact lenses. The conditions cannot be cured completely; however, it can be managed by using medical products.

So to treat such an unavoidable condition dry eye products and accessories being commonly used the products restores the water into the eye sack and lubrication takes up and condition retrieves. Now a days changing lifestyle among the people is the common cause of developing dry eye which ultimately boosts the demand for this segment product.

The products are been designed according to the need of a condition such as artificial drops, antibiotic drops, hormone drops.

Based on product the Europe Dry Eye Product Market is segmented into Artificial tears, Antibiotic drops, Hormone drops and others. Among which Artificial tears segment held the strongest share in year 2019 and is expected to show its dominance during forecast period. Hormone drops is expected to show highest CAGR during forecast period.

Based on type the Europe Dry Eye Product is segmented into OTC drugs and prescription drugs. Among which OTC drugs held largest market share in 2019 and is expected to show dominance during forecast period. And Prescription drugs expected to show highest CAGR rate during forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Incidence of Dry Eye

Rising Geriatric population

Restraints

High and frequent side effects of segment products

Opportunities

Adoption in stem cell therapy

Future Trends

Many research and increasing pipeline and popularity of dry eye product range

Companies Mentioned

Novartis AG

Johnson And Johnson Services Inc.

Santen Pharmaceuticals CO. Ltd

OASIS Medical

Abbvie Inc.

