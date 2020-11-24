AECI Limited - Directorate Change
PR Newswire
London, November 24
AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
("AECI" or the "Company")
CHANGE TO THE BOARD: RESIGNATION OF A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Shareholders and noteholders are advised that Mr Jonathan Molapo has resigned from his position as a Non-executive Director of the Company and a member of the Social and Ethics Committee owing to the demands of his responsibilities as the Chief Executive Officer of Astron Energy Proprietary Limited. His resignation is effective immediately.
Jonathan joined the AECI Board on 1 June 2018 and the Board thanks him for his contribution during his tenure.
Woodmead, Sandton
24 November 2020
Sponsor and debt sponsor:
Rand Merchant Bank (A Division of FirstRand Bank Limited)