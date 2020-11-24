Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
"Geleakt!" Große Kurschance am Dienstag: Das ist eine weitere gewaltige Nachricht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Frankfurt
24.11.20
08:03 Uhr
4,480 Euro
+0,060
+1,36 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AECI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.11.2020 | 11:33
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AECI Limited - Directorate Change

AECI Limited - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, November 24

AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
("AECI" or the "Company")

CHANGE TO THE BOARD: RESIGNATION OF A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Shareholders and noteholders are advised that Mr Jonathan Molapo has resigned from his position as a Non-executive Director of the Company and a member of the Social and Ethics Committee owing to the demands of his responsibilities as the Chief Executive Officer of Astron Energy Proprietary Limited. His resignation is effective immediately.

Jonathan joined the AECI Board on 1 June 2018 and the Board thanks him for his contribution during his tenure.

Woodmead, Sandton

24 November 2020

Sponsor and debt sponsor:

Rand Merchant Bank (A Division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

AECI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.