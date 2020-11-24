

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - P&O Cruises, a part of Carnival Corp. & plc (CCL, CUK, CCL.L), announced Tuesday that it has extended the pause in operations into April 2021 in response to the current uncertainty around European ports of call.



The cruise operator has cancelled cruises that were to begin between March 6, 2021 and April 22, 2021. This was necessary due to the ever changing guidance around international travel and the varying regulations in many European ports of call.



The company confirmed that all guests with bookings on a cancelled cruise will be notified and will automatically receive an enhanced 125% Future Cruise Credit or alternatively a 100% refund by filling out a web form.



