

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's jobless rate decreased in October, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate for the 15 to 74 age group fell to 7.4 percent in October from 7.6 percent in September. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.2 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased by 34,000 to 203,000 in October from 169,000 in the last year.



The employment rate fell to 71.5 percent in October from 72.0 percent in the same month last year. The number of employed persons fell by 26,000 from a year ago to 2.530 million.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 8.3 percent in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de