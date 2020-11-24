EXCHANGE NOTICE 24 NOVEMBER 2020 SHARES THE SHARES OF OYJ AHOLA TRANSPORT ABP GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS Oyj Ahola Transport Abp disclosed on November 24, 2020 that the ownership of Oy Ahola Group Ab will exceed 90 % of the shares in the company and Oy Ahola Group Ab will initiate a redemption offer of the minority shares in the company. Nasdaq Helsinki gives the shares of Oyj Ahola Transport Abp observation status on the grounds of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 2.5 (a) article (vii)). Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook rule 2.5 (a): "(vii) any other circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the Issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market." Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260