

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After a brief lull in the weekend, coronavirus infections in the United States returned to the 1,70000-plus mark.



With 1,73,383 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the country's total number of COVID-19 infections increased to 12420871, as per latest data from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.



918 deaths in the last 24 hours took the total casualties to 257701.



On Monday, 85,836 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the country, setting a new record for the 14th consecutive day.



South Dakota and Nebraska have the most people hospitalized per capita, with North Dakota, Illinois, and Indiana close behind, as per data published by the COVID Tracking Project.



A new coronavirus modelling forecast has warned that the number of cases could increase to 20 million by Inauguration Day on January 20.



Washington University in St. Louis also warned that if social distancing is eliminated, there will be a massive increase in the cases of Covid-19.



'Even small increases in social distancing can have a large effect on the number of cases we observe in the next two and a half months,' according to model co-developer Raphael Thomadsen. 'Going back to a 50% return to normalcy, which was the average level of distancing in early August, would likely result in 5 million fewer cases by the end of January,' he said in a statement.



The US set another record for new COVID cases in children last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics said in its latest update Monday.



Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said that vaccinations are expected to begin in December if everything goes well.



On Monday, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris joined Mayors of U.S. cities for a virtual meeting to discuss fighting COVID-19, economic recovery and other key issues.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de