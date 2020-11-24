MATRIXX's industry-leading 5G Digital Commerce platform is delivered through HPE GreenLake, the fast-growing cloud services platform from HPE

MATRIXX Software, the global leader in 5G monetization solutions, has collaborated with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to bring MATRIXX Digital Commerce to Communications Service Providers (CSPs) via HPE GreenLake, an elastic-as-a-service platform that can run on-premises, at the edge or in a colocation.

MATRIXX Digital Commerce provides a cloud native, real-time converged charging and commerce platform that enables CSPs to compete at web scale. Unique in its offering, MATRIXX makes it possible for CSPs to move quickly, engage digitally and operate more efficiently. Industry-leading service providers such as Dish, Swisscom, Orange, and Three have chosen MATRIXX as their future proof monetization solution as they evolve to cloud native architectures and develop new 5G business models for B2C, B2B and B2B2X.

The demand for and consumption of high speed, high quality network resources and value-added services has skyrocketed this year and will continue to do so as CSPs invest in 5G rollouts. To accelerate the delivery of new services, CSPs are increasingly turning to the cloud to provide the operational agility required to support rapid and continuous development and deployment of new services and offerings. By leveraging HPE GreenLake, service providers benefit from combining the agility and economics of public cloud with the security and performance of on-premises infrastructure required by a mission critical, high volume, low latency application such as MATRIXX Digital Commerce.

"We are excited to be collaborating with MATRIXX Software to deliver their innovative charging and commerce platform," said Claus Pedersen, VP and GM, Worldwide Telco Infrastructure at HPE. "Delivering MATRIXX as-a-service is another proof point of HPE's ability to deliver business advantage to CSPs whilst freeing them from the Capex investments and the daily cost and complexity of managing these applications on-premises. We deliver these advantages on HPE's proven carrier-grade infrastructure whilst enabling our customers to flexibly scale the capacity to their business needs."

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with HPE to bring disruptive propositions to the highly competitive CSP market," said Marc Price, CTO, MATRIXX Software, "Together, MATRIXX and HPE deliver state-of-the-art solutions that enable CSPs to focus on commercial and technology innovations so they can quickly capture the imagination of their customers and increase market share."

HPE GreenLake Cloud Services provide customers with a powerful foundation to drive digital transformation through an elastic-as-a-service platform that can run on-premises, at the edge, or in a colocation facility. HPE GreenLake combines the simplicity and agility of the cloud with the governance, compliance, and visibility that comes with hybrid IT. HPE GreenLake offers a range of cloud services that accelerate innovation, including cloud services for compute, container management, data protection, HPC, machine learning operations, networking, SAP HANA, and storage, VDI, and VMs. The HPE GreenLake Cloud Services business is rapidly growing with over $4 billion USD in total contract value, over 700 partners selling HPE GreenLake, and more than 1000 customers in all industry sectors and sizes including Fortune 500 companies.

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software is the global leader in 5G monetization for the communications industry. Serving many of the world's largest operator groups, regional carriers, and emerging digital service providers, MATRIXX delivers a cloud native digital commerce solution that enables unmatched commercial and operational agility. Unifying IT networks, MATRIXX delivers a network-grade converged charging system (CCS) enabling efficient hyper-scaling of infrastructure to support consumer services, wholesale and enterprise marketplaces. Through its relentless commitment to product excellence and customer success, MATRIXX empowers businesses to harness network assets and business agility to succeed at web scale.

