Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB, LEI: 549300HX9MRFY47AH564 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: SBB B SE0009554454SBB D SE0011844091 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting With reference to the press release published by reason: Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB on November 24, 2020 at 11.40 CET. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 12.00 CET followed by continuous trading from: trading from 12.10 CET, November 24, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB