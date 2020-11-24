Genesys Celebrates the Success of its Partner Ecosystem

For the second year running Foehn, a Kerv Group company, has been named EMEA Cloud Partner of the Yearby Genesys, the global leader in cloud customer experience and contact centre solutions. Presented during the Genesys Partner Vision 2020 virtual event, the prestigious award is based on sales results and meeting strict performance criteria, such as demonstrating partner-led innovation, winning new business and successful customer deployments.

As a longstanding Genesys Gold Partner and cloud-first business, Foehn was well placed to help customers accelerate their digital plans and safely navigate through the COVID-19 crisis by rapidly spinning up efficient remote working models. In addition, many public sector organisations saw the value of more agile cloud-based solutions.

Julian Barrow, sales director at Foehn, said: "We're delighted to be recognised by Genesys and to win the award again in an especially turbulent year. Particularly pleasing are the high satisfaction scores recorded for new clients, reflecting the continued dedication of our sales, service and technical teams. We share with Genesys a passion to help customers realise the full power of their cloud investments and achieve business objectives sooner. Whether that's by developing financially sound cloud roadmaps, simplifying adoption, or employee and customer experience innovation."

Bas Diepen, vice president alliances and channels, EMEA at Genesys, added: "The Partner Vision 2020 was set up to recognise our partner ecosystem in these extraordinary times. Now, more than ever, our customers need to partner with companies offering a clear vision, flexibility and the opportunity to deliver continued value and support. Foehn has demonstrated its dedication to delivering continued value to our joint customers, making them a thoroughly deserving winner of the EMEA Cloud Partner of the Year 2020 award."

About Foehn www.foehn.co.uk

Founded in 2000, Foehn is a Cloud UC and Contact Centre provider based in Richmond, Surrey. As well as being a Genesys Gold Partner and the Genesys EMEA Cloud Partner of the Year, the company has developed its own award-winning cloud UCaaS and CCaaS products in Voxivo and VoxivoCX. Foehn has over 300 customers in both the public and private sectors, including Kiwi.com, The Zoological Society of London (ZSL), See Tickets and The Local Government Ombudsman. In July 2020, Foehn merged with other leading IT businesses, DoubleEdge Professional Services and Metaphor IT, to create Kerv Group. A next-generation customer-first, cloud-first managed services provider, Kerv comes to the market with current revenues approaching £20 million and a highly experienced team of 100 across offices in central London; Richmond, Greater London and Vigo, Spain. It will offer business outcome focused solutions, comprising converged IT managed services, unified communications, contact centre, security and compliance applications.

