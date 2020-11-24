Jubilant Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at 2020 ASH Virtual Annual Meeting

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubilant Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company advancing small molecule modulators to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases, today announced that an abstract related to its dual LSD1 and HDAC6 inhibitor, JBI-802, has been accepted for presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Virtual Annual Meeting taking place Dec. 5-8, 2020.

"We look forward to discussing our novel potent and selective dual inhibitor of LSD1-HDAC6 for the treatment of cancer at the 2020 ASH Virtual Annual Meeting," said Syed Kazmi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jubilant Therapeutics. "Our work to progress JBI-802 into the clinic as a potential, differentiated therapeutic for the treatment of select hematological and solid tumors with specific gene signatures is on track and we expect to initiate first-in-human studies in the second half of next year."

The abstract, currently available on the ASH conference website, is as follows:

Title: Novel Dual Inhibitor of LSD1-HDAC6/8 for Treatment of Cancer

Date:Monday, December 7, 2020

Session: 802. Chemical Biology and Experimental Therapeutics: Poster III

Abstract: 3378

Presenter: Dhanalakshmi Sivanandhan, Ph.D., Associate Vice President & Head of Biology, Jubilant Therapeutics Inc.

