

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tiffany & Co. (TIF) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $119.0 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $78.4 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Tiffany & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $135.5 million or $1.11 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $1.01 billion



Tiffany & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q3): $1.01 Bln vs. $1.01 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TIFFANY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de