Expands operations of exclusive 'on-demand' supply service beyond the UK into France

Enables continuity of supply for global clinical trial customers wanting EU product

Long term partnerships between Accord Healthcare and both Clinical Services and Global Access, demonstrating strong position serving both pharma and HCPs' needs

Clinigen Group plc (AIM: CLIN, 'Clinigen'), the global pharmaceutical and services company, announces that its Clinical Services (CS) business has expanded its exclusive 'on-demand' supply service with Accord Healthcare ('Accord') into France. Through this arrangement, Clinigen's CS customers will continue to access the Accord portfolio both UK and EU packs of product for their clinical trials worldwide.

Clinigen's CS business and Accord have been partners since 2012 in the delivery of oncology Injectable Products, which are the most widely used products in clinical trials. The partnership was extended in 2019 to cover Accord's European Solid Dose Products, and to establish an 'on-demand' supply service to Accord's products, a first for the industry. The 'on-demand' supply service will now be operational in France as well as the UK, to service Clinigen's global client base.

The CS team will be the sole point of contact for all on-demand clinical trial supply enquiries. In this way, Clinigen can provide a fast, flexible and secure supply chain for the distribution of Accord's European product portfolio to pharmaceutical manufacturers, contract research organisations (CROs), clinical trial contract packagers and other specialist service providers. Customers can gain instant access to key products from Accord's generic oncology Injectable Product and solid dose product portfolio.

Earlier this year, Clinigen's Global Access business also extended its partnership with Accord for a further five years. This enabled Clinigen to continue to service Health Care Professionals and their patients across the globe in the event of a supply chain disruption or drug shortage, through providing unlicensed access to Accord's extensive portfolio.

Shaun Chilton, Group Chief Executive Officer of Clinigen, said:

"Expanding our 'on-demand' supply operations in Europe builds on our strong partnership with Accord. Having service operations in both the UK and in France enables us to service clients more efficiently across geographies. We know from experience that clients appreciate our ability to supply and distribute medicines across borders on an 'on demand' basis, in a timely manner. Being able to supply both UK and European packs of Accord products provides even more flexibility to our clients running their clinical trials on a global basis."

He added, "The span of the Accord partnership across two of our divisions is a good demonstration of the Clinigen business model and the synergies between divisions. It demonstrates how Clinigen can meet the needs of both pharma clients and healthcare professional customers on a global basis."

Phill Semmens, Senior Vice President Commercial, Accord Healthcare, EMENA, said:

"We have a strong partnership in place with Clinigen which continues to go from strength to strength. When we first established the 'on demand' service, it was the first of its kind for the pharma industry. By expanding its UK operations into France, Clinigen can ensure our products are even more accessible for use as comparator, co-therapy, rescue and adjunctive drugs in clinical trials. We look forward to continuing our work with the Clinigen team to serve our goal of benefitting treatment options for patients and broadening medical knowledge."

