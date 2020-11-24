Madison Technologies, Inc.: Madison Technologies Subsidiary, Posto del Sole, Launches Brookland Jewelry Line Benefiting Arthur Ashe Institute for Public Health

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / Madison Technologies Inc. (OTCQB:MDEX), a brand development and business accelerator company, is pleased to announce Posto Del Sole's inaugural jewelry launch: Brookland Jewelry. Located in Brooklyn and dedicated to giving back to its borough, Brookland Jewelry has created a collection of pendants and rings that reflect the Brooklyn motto, "In Unity There is Strength." The collection offers 14kt and sterling silver jewelry choices starting at $180.

Brooklyn, NY has an estimated population of 2.6 million with a very high population density of 36,732 people per square mile. With a rich history dating back over 350 years, immigrants continue to flock to this borough, making Brooklyn a great place to launch a borough themed jewelry brand.

Brookland Jewelry's holiday advertising and social media campaign will promote the "Unity Makes Strength" collection with 25% of the sales donated to the Brooklyn based Arthur Ashe Institute for Public Health.

"We keep the Brooklyn motto close to our hearts every day. We are thrilled to partner with the AAIUH in support of its vital mission and programs," says Jennifer Garfall, Chief Creative Officer at Posto Del Sole

Visit Brooklyn Jewelry's website, or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Madison Technologies Inc:

Madison Technologies is a brand development and business accelerator company. The company is focused on select consumer good segments that are deemed underserved and offer significant growth opportunities for our company.

About Posto Del Sole

Posto del Sole is a jewelry company focused on aggregating small designer brands via innovative and participatory digital channels. Led by former Tiffany & Co. executives, our team has the best design, product development, and sourcing expertise in the industry. This breadth and depth of experience is distinctly suited to helm a diverse portfolio of designer jewelry brands unified by their superb quality and craftsmanship. You can learn more at www.pdsbrands.com.

About Casa Zeta-Jones Brand

The CZJ product line will include a custom-designed handle and cartridge system, pre-care products, exclusive shaving products, and some of the best aftercare products on the market today. The Casa Zeta-Jones brand will transcend what is often considered a chore to a more pampering and lush women's shaving experience. You can learn more at www.czjlegs.com.

