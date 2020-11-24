Petra Diamonds Ltd - Holding(s) in Company



In reference to section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.



This disclosure reflects the fact that the voting rights effectively held indirectly by the underlying intermediate holding company Ignis Asset Management Limited ("IAML") and held by the underlying investment management entity Ignis Investment Services Limited ("IISL") increased above the 5% notifiable threshold. In addition, the voting rights held by Standard Life Investments Limited decreased below the 5% notifiable threshold. IAML now effectively holds and IISL now holds 5.43% of the delegated voting rights in Petra Diamonds Limited. This crossing is due to an internal redistribution of voting rights due to a scheduled client restructuring.