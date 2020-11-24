City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY) As at close of business on 23-November-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 188.61p INCLUDING current year revenue 190.24p Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP14.43m Net borrowing level: 5% LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14 ---