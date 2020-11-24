Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 23-November-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 337.33p INCLUDING current year revenue 338.48p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 337.34p INCLUDING current year revenue 338.49p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---