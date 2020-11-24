Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-11-24 13:17 CET -- On November 24, 2020, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the additional listing application of AS Ekspress Grupp and to list its 1 000 000 additional shares issued in connection with the realization of employee options program in Baltic Main List. Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AS Ekspress Grupp will be listed on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 or on a date close to it. Thus, altogether 30 796 841 shares of Ekspress Grupp (ISIN: EE3100016965) will be traded under the trading code EEG1T on or about November 25. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.