

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Professional services provider Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) announced Tuesday that it has acquired The Buffalo Group, a leader in advanced cyber and intelligence solutions. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.



The acquisition further strengthens Jacobs' leading portfolio of national priority mission-focused, government solutions in the cyber domain and the Intelligence Community (IC).



The Buffalo Group brings high-impact analytical and technology capabilities to the U.S. Intelligence Community for key missions across multi-domains including cyber, ground, sea, airborne and space.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JACOBS ENGINEERING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de