With effect from 11/25/2020 12:00:00 AM, the unit rights in Svenska Aerogel Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including 12/7/2020 12:00:00 AM. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: AERO UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015221577 Order book ID: 209620 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from 11/25/2020 12:00:00 AM, the paid subscription units in Svenska Aerogel Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: AERO BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015221585 Order book ID: 209621 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB