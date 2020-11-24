FactMR: Plant Protein Ingredient Market Spurred by Advanced Technologies to Prevent Lactose Intolerance in Infants, Opines Fact.MR

Market players are focusing on research & development activities and employing advanced technologies to formulate nutritional formulas for infants that are rich in protein.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / The global plant protein ingredient market is anticipated to reflect an impressive growth rate over the forecast period of 2019-2027. The surging problem of lactose intolerance in infants in the past few years has attained traction in the plant protein ingredients market.

"Rising shift from meat-based protein sources to a plant-based protein have propelled the demand for plant-based protein ingredients market." says the Fact.MR report.

Plant Protein Ingredient Market- Key Takeaways

East Asia to reflect impressive growth pace throughout the forecast period.

Pea protein has attained noteworthy momentum in the market as a result of its high fiber attributes

The sports category is anticipated to record sales by over US$ 1.0 Billion towards the end of the assessment period.

Wheat plant protein ingredient type remains preferred among end-users.

Plant Protein Ingredient Market - Driving Factors

Growing demand from sports nutrition and weight management segments likely to propel growth.

Standardization and protein fortification will support market in long run

Growing interest in veganism continues to create substantial opportunities.

Plant Protein Ingredient Market - Constraints

Instabilities in crop production, and subsequent deficits of supplies is creating bottle neck for market growth.

Higher costs for sourcing sufficient raw material for plant protein ingredients is a significant challenge for producers.

Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak

The COVID-19 pandemic is offering an unexpected surge to the plant-based protein market, all over the world. As studies reflect that COVID-19 has a devastating impact on individuals with underlying health disorders such as heart disease, hypertension, and diabetes. The plant protein-based diet could assist in reducing the virus effects on people at-risk due to the presence of an abundance amount of antioxidants, micronutrients, and macronutrients.

Competition Landscape

Key market players identified in the global plant protein ingredient market include Roquette Freres S.A, Arla Foods, CHS Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Axiom Foods, Inc., Glanbia plc, Sterling Biotech Ltd., Solae LLC, Cargill, Inc., A & B Ingredients Inc., and Prinova Group LLC.

A majority of players are focusing on launching innovative products and boosting their presence on social media to gain the benefits of influencer marketing. Considering the nature of the product, influencer marketing continues to be one of the key strategies for reaching the target audience.

More on the Report

The Fact.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights into the Plant Protein Ingredient market. The market is scrutinized based on product type i.e. soy protein, wheat protein, pea protein, rice protein, potato protein others; form (isolates, concentrate, other form), application (sports nutrition, clinical nutrition, infant nutrition, bakery & confectionary, fortified food & beverages and others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

