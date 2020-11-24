Individuals can now scan their operating system and applications for open vulnerabilities that malware attacks can exploit, and close them for greater security, privacy and protection

Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced an update of Acronis True Image 2021 that incorporates a professional-grade vulnerability assessment tool into the personal cyber protection solution. Individuals and home office users can now scan their operating systems and applications for exploitable vulnerabilities and get recommendations on effectively closing those security gaps.

With an estimated 60% of data breaches involving vulnerabilities for which a patch is available but not applied, and more than 11,000 common vulnerabilities and exploits (CVEs) listed for popularly used software, the ability to quickly find and fix those openings is critical in stopping cybercriminals. Incorporating vulnerability assessments in the same personal solution as Acronis' advanced antimalware and backup ensures individuals, prosumers, and home office users can significantly reduce the risk of malware.

"During the past five years, the emergence of ransomware as a service means criminals don't need to be particularly technical they can just pay for a malicious toolkit that exploits unpatched vulnerabilities," said Serguei "SB" Beloussov, founder and CEO of Acronis. "Users need an easy and efficient way to identify and close those vulnerabilities to ensure their system data and backups are secure. Providing that capability in one solution with antimalware and backup delivers comprehensive cyber protection and tremendous value."

Given this year's increased number of remote workers and online shoppers, cybercriminals are expected to be particularly aggressive in their attacks during the holiday shopping season. The ability to close any security gaps in their system comes just in time for users taking advantage of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Antimalware that's VB100 certified

In addition to the vulnerability assessment tool, the autumn update also introduces an enhanced antiransomware engine. The improved engine further strengthens Acronis True Image's next-gen, full-stack antimalware technology, which recently earned VB100 certification by returning a 99.9% detection rate with zero false-positives in the independent lab's tests.

Peter Karsai, Head of Testing at Virus Bulletin, said, "We were pleased to welcome Acronis True Image to our endpoint security certification program and it came as little surprise that it achieved VB100 certification on its debut, the product's business counterpart Acronis Cyber Protect now having earned its third VB100 certification. We look forward to continuing to test both products."

The new vulnerability assessment tool and enhanced ransomware engine are both included in all editions of Acronis True Image 2021, the personal solution in the Acronis Cyber Protect family of products. The advanced antimalware capabilities are included with Advanced and Premium licenses, and offered as a three-month trial with Standard and Essential licenses.

"Increasingly, cybercriminals are leveraging artificial intelligence and other technologies to make their malware more effective and increase the frequency of attacks. Stopping these attacks starts with fixing vulnerabilities so they are denied access to your system," noted Candid Wüest, VP of Cyber Protection Research at Acronis. "Yet even with strong system defenses and an antimalware solution, the reality is an attack can still get through. That's why cybersecurity without backup and backup without cybersecurity is ineffective against today's threats. Only Acronis True Image delivers the cyber protection today's users need."

For additional details about Acronis True Image 2021 and its unique integration of best-in-breed backup and advanced antimalware technology, visit www.acronis.com/en-us/products/true-image/.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions. With award-winning AI-based antimalware and blockchain-based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment from cloud to hybrid to on-premises at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,500 employees in 33 locations in 18 countries. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, including 100% of the Fortune 1000, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries in more than 40 languages.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005259/en/

Contacts:

Chase Kassel

chase.kassel@acronis.com

+1 858 967 1431