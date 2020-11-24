Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
24.11.2020 | 14:08
Skeena Resources Limited: Skeena Intersects 36.75 g/t AuEq over 18.32 metres in 21A Zone Infill Drilling at Eskay Creek

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional diamond drill core results from the Phase 1 combined campaign of definition and exploration drilling at the Eskay Creek Project ("Eskay Creek" or the "Project") located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The Phase 2 infill program, focused upon resource category conversions for the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") on open-pit constrained resources, is on-going with eleven drill rigs currently active. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website.

Eskay Creek Phase 1 Infill Drilling

21A Zone Highlights:

  • 5.15 g/t Au, 21 g/t Ag (5.44 g/t AuEq) over 31.12 m (SK-20-420)
  • 36.66 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag (36.75 g/t AuEq) over 18.32 m (SK-20-421)

22 Zone Highlights to Date:

  • 6.89 g/t Au, 122 g/t Ag (8.52 g/t AuEq) over 48.74 metres (SK-20-389)
  • 3.11 g/t Au, 106 g/t Ag (4.52 g/t AuEq) over 29.60 m (SK-20-384)
  • 1.39 g/t Au, 195 g/t Ag (3.99 g/t AuEq) over 86.57 m (SK-20-406)
  • 1.99 g/t Au, 127 g/t Ag (3.68 g/t AuEq) over 80.69 m (SK-20-415)
  • 2.97 g/t Au, 57 g/t Ag (3.73 g/t AuEq) over 39.80 m (SK-20-416)
  • 2.51 g/t Au, 62 g/t Ag (3.33 g/t AuEq) over 59.50 m (SK-20-423)

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths range from 70-100% of reported core lengths for the 21A and 21C Zones Apparent widths are reported for the 22 Zone due to the geometry of the mineralization and the orientation of the drill holes. Length weighted AuEq composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.

21A Zone Phase 1 Infill Intersects High Tenor Gold Mineralization

Phase 1 drilling within the 21A Zone continues to yield exceptional grades highlighted by recent intersections of 5.15 g/t Au, 21 g/t Ag (5.44 g/t AuEq) over 31.12 m, and 36.66 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag (36.75 g/t AuEq) over 18.32 m (SK-20-420 and SK-20-421, respectively). The high-grade intersection in SK-20-421 includes a sub-interval with an extremely high gold grade of 147.50 g/t Au, <5 g/t Ag (147.50 g/t AuEq) over 3.00 m hosted within brecciated rhyolites, footwall to the Contact Mudstone. These new intercepts enhance the expected grades and widths of the 21A Zone when compared to historical intercepts of 2.34 g/t AuEq over 12.78 m and 1.62 g/t AuEq over 7.00 m (SK-19-165B and CAN89-088, respectively) in the vicinity (see section 10090N below).

Robust Grades and Widths Confirmed in 22 Zone Infill Drilling

The recently completed drilling in the 22 Zone continues to demonstrate the precious metal enrichment associated with an interpreted syn-volcanic feeder zone crosscutting the footwall rhyolite. The high-grade silver mineralization within this area is quite impressive as illustrated by intercepts of 1.39 g/t Au, 195 g/t Ag (3.99 g/t AuEq) over 86.57 m, which includes sub-intervals grading 1.84 g/t Au, 2,400 g/t Ag (33.84 g/t AuEq) over 1.10 m, and 2.77 g/t Au, 1,840 g/t Ag (27.30 g/t AuEq) over 1.24 m (SK-20-406). Zonation of Au-Ag ratios is evident throughout the 22 Zone when compared to 2020 Phase 1 drill hole SK-20-389 (released November 19, 2020) which intersected above average gold grades of 6.89 g/t Au, 122 g/t Ag (8.52 g/t AuEq) over 48.74 m (refer to Table 1 below).

Table 1: 2020 Phase 1 Drill Hole SK-20-389 - 22 Zone Detailed Au-Ag Results

SK-20-389

From (m)

To (m)

Core Length (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

AuEq (g/t)

TOTAL INTERCEPT

1.26

50.00

48.74

6.89

122

8.52

INCLUDING

15.50

17.00

1.50

10.85

108

12.29

AND

29.13

30.50

1.37

16.90

47

17.53

AND

30.50

32.00

1.50

18.65

21

18.93

AND

32.00

33.50

1.50

9.69

52

10.38

AND

33.50

35.00

1.50

22.70

432

28.46

AND

35.00

36.50

1.50

18.80

440

24.67

AND

40.00

41.00

1.00

15.30

132

17.06

AND

41.00

42.50

1.50

35.30

247

38.59

AND

45.50

47.00

1.50

13.95

31

14.36

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Limited is a junior mining company focused on developing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment in late 2019 and is currently focused on infill and exploration drilling at Eskay Creek to advance the project to Prefeasibility. Skeena is also exploring the past-producing Snip gold mine.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Limited,

Walter Coles Jr.
President & CEO

Contact Information
Investor Inquiries: info@skeenaresources.com

Office Phone: +1 604 684 8725
Company Website: www.skeenaresources.com

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Eskay Creek Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Managers, Raegan Markel, P.Geo. and Adrian Newton, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1 kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50 g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5ppm and upper limit of 10,000 ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000 ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-element geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Table 2: Eskay Creek Project 2020 Length Weighted Drill Hole Gold and Silver Composites:

Hole-ID

From (m)

To (m)

Core Length (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

AuEq (g/t)

Zone

SK-20-384

0.90

30.50

29.60

3.11

106

4.52

22

INCLUDING

5.00

6.50

1.50

4.86

707

14.29

22

SK-20-384

36.50

42.50

6.00

1.18

5

1.25

22

SK-20-385

1.30

19.00

17.70

2.56

44

3.15

22

INCLUDING

2.00

3.50

1.50

9.57

267

13.13

22

SK-20-395

128.75

140.50

11.75

1.76

22

2.05

21C

SK-20-396

124.01

135.90

11.89

1.79

22

2.08

21C

SK-20-399

127.00

130.00

3.00

1.75

28

2.12

21C

SK-20-400

117.53

130.50

12.97

2.16

17

2.39

21C

SK-20-401

122.09

129.00

6.91

1.42

9

1.54

21C

SK-20-402

115.63

131.30

15.67

14.15

29

14.55

21C

INCLUDING

121.50

122.88

1.38

18.15

32

18.58

21C

AND

122.88

124.00

1.12

61.20

125

62.87

21C

AND

124.00

125.00

1.00

22.20

68

23.11

21C

AND

125.00

125.50

0.50

18.65

104

20.04

21C

AND

125.50

126.00

0.50

24.40

56

25.15

21C

AND

126.00

126.50

0.50

21.50

33

21.94

21C

AND

126.50

127.00

0.50

77.50

37

77.99

21C

AND

127.00

128.00

1.00

23.00

6

23.08

21C

SK-20-403

129.50

135.50

6.00

3.50

51

4.18

21C

SK-20-404

1.22

3.50

2.28

1.03

6

1.12

22

SK-20-404

24.50

30.00

5.50

1.59

5

1.66

22

SK-20-405

7.57

10.00

2.43

1.88

5

1.95

22

SK-20-405

14.00

38.00

24.00

1.59

26

1.93

22

SK-20-405

62.00

81.50

19.50

1.54

37

2.03

22

SK-20-406

1.43

88.00

86.57

1.39

195

3.99

22

INCLUDING

69.90

71.00

1.10

1.84

2,400

33.84

22

AND

71.00

72.24

1.24

2.77

1,840

27.30

22

AND

73.00

74.00

1.00

1.28

680

10.35

22

AND

74.90

75.80

0.90

4.66

640

13.19

22

SK-20-411

152.00

155.50

3.50

2.32

363

7.15

21C

INCLUDING

153.33

153.83

0.50

3.29

791

13.84

21C

AND

153.83

154.48

0.65

6.64

1,255

23.37

21C

SK-20-411

173.00

192.00

19.00

3.00

231

6.08

21C

INCLUDING

177.50

179.00

1.50

13.30

467

19.53

21C

AND

179.00

180.00

1.00

3.89

1,325

21.56

21C

AND

181.00

182.00

1.00

3.78

1,105

18.51

21C

AND

182.00

183.00

1.00

4.83

390

10.03

21C

SK-20-412

182.30

195.75

13.45

3.39

68

4.29

21C

INCLUDING

183.30

184.60

1.30

9.19

210

11.99

21C

AND

184.60

185.40

0.80

16.35

107

17.78

21C

SK-20-413

182.50

185.70

3.20

2.92

554

10.31

21C

INCLUDING

184.00

185.05

1.05

7.36

1,560

28.16

21C

SK-20-413

188.50

194.10

5.60

4.74

211

7.55

21C

INCLUDING

190.67

191.17

0.50

4.57

618

12.81

21C

SK-20-414

3.69

20.20

16.51

2.50

235

5.63

22

SK-20-415

2.31

83.00

80.69

1.99

127

3.68

22

INCLUDING

3.51

4.72

1.21

5.17

441

11.05

22

AND

14.00

15.50

1.50

1.38

648

10.02

22

SK-20-416

0.20

40.00

39.80

2.97

57

3.73

22

SK-20-417

0.15

19.00

18.85

2.04

7

2.13

22

SK-20-417

22.00

38.50

16.50

3.05

6

3.13

22

INCLUDING

25.00

26.50

1.50

12.75

10

12.88

22

SK-20-418

0.12

22.00

21.88

1.84

9

1.96

22

SK-20-418

25.00

37.00

12.00

2.76

7

2.85

22

SK-20-418

65.50

70.00

4.50

1.08

5

1.15

22

SK-20-419

0.68

20.50

19.82

2.48

15

2.69

22

SK-20-419

28.00

37.10

9.10

0.90

7

1.00

22

SK-20-419

42.18

49.00

6.82

1.02

5

1.09

22

SK-20-419

56.50

61.00

4.50

1.22

5

1.29

22

SK-20-420

86.00

117.12

31.12

5.15

21

5.44

21A

INCLUDING

100.00

101.00

1.00

11.35

5

11.42

21A

AND

101.00

102.00

1.00

13.40

20

13.67

21A

AND

105.00

106.00

1.00

13.25

12

13.41

21A

AND

106.00

107.00

1.00

17.35

17

17.58

21A

AND

112.00

113.50

1.50

17.95

8

18.06

21A

AND

113.50

115.00

1.50

13.75

26

14.10

21A

SK-20-420

127.94

131.00

3.06

1.12

6

1.19

21A

SK-20-420

161.00

177.50

16.50

1.13

10

1.26

21A

SK-20-421

82.59

84.59

2.00

0.71

8

0.81

21A

SK-20-421

91.18

109.50

18.32

36.66

7

36.75

21A

INCLUDING

92.00

95.00

3.00

147.50

<5

147.50

21A

AND

95.00

96.00

1.00

82.70

14

82.89

21A

AND

96.00

97.50

1.50

27.60

11

27.75

21A

AND

105.00

106.50

1.50

20.70

5

20.77

21A

SK-20-421

117.00

124.00

7.00

0.65

74

1.63

21A

SK-20-421

174.06

186.90

12.84

1.68

8

1.79

21A

SK-20-422

12.00

20.50

8.50

2.59

7

2.68

22

SK-20-422

28.00

30.55

2.55

1.28

14

1.47

22

SK-20-422

34.75

56.00

21.25

1.68

24

2.00

22

INCLUDING

38.07

39.00

0.93

7.40

237

10.56

22

SK-20-423

10.50

33.00

22.50

3.23

10

3.36

22

INCLUDING

21.00

22.00

1.00

18.40

34

18.85

22

SK-20-423

37.50

97.00

59.50

2.51

62

3.33

22

INCLUDING

43.70

45.00

1.30

8.92

1,010

22.39

22

AND

90.75

91.74

0.99

11.15

15

11.35

22

AND

91.74

93.00

1.26

17.90

16

18.11

22

SK-20-426

125.00

129.00

4.00

1.00

12

1.16

21C

SK-20-426

132.00

137.45

5.45

1.17

117

2.73

21C

SK-20-426

147.00

150.00

3.00

1.68

5

1.75

21C

SK-20-427

0.95

5.00

4.05

0.48

61

1.29

21C

SK-20-427

19.00

24.00

5.00

0.72

32

1.15

21C

SK-20-427

41.90

47.50

5.60

0.50

66

1.38

21C

SK-20-427

50.50

53.50

3.00

1.19

293

5.10

21C

INCLUDING

51.24

52.40

1.16

2.31

671

11.26

21C

SK-20-428

0.00

5.00

5.00

0.38

87

1.54

21C

SK-20-428

68.50

79.00

10.50

3.76

30

4.16

21C

SK-20-429

0.80

6.50

5.70

1.15

82

2.24

21C

SK-20-429

25.79

48.50

22.71

0.99

66

1.88

21C

SK-20-429

66.00

71.95

5.95

0.97

30

1.36

21C

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths range from 70-100% of reported core lengths for the 21A and 21C Zones Apparent widths are reported for the 22 Zone due to the geometry of the mineralization and the orientation of the drill holes. Length weighted AuEq composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.

Table 3: Mine Grid Drill Hole Locations and Orientations:

Hole-ID

Easting (m)

Northing (m)

Elevation (m)

Length (m)

Azimuth (°)

Dip (°)

SK-20-384

9,570.5

8,848.2

1,124.8

130.0

205.0

-66.1

SK-20-385

9,571.0

8,848.0

1,125.0

95.0

205.0

-50.0

SK-20-395

9,754.0

10,252.0

1,013.7

149.0

165.0

-66.1

SK-20-396

9,754.1

10,252.5

1,015.3

150.0

165.1

-72.2

SK-20-399

9,754.0

10,252.0

1,014.1

150.0

194.0

-77.9

SK-20-400

9,754.0

10,252.0

1,014.4

150.0

196.3

-73.6

SK-20-401

9,754.0

10,252.0

1,015.0

149.0

183.0

-58.9

SK-20-402

9,754.0

10,252.0

1,015.3

150.0

181.8

-69.1

SK-20-403

9,754.1

10,252.5

1,014.4

150.0

245.0

-78.1

SK-20-404

9,575.5

8,828.0

1,121.1

95.0

205.3

-70.0

SK-20-405

9,575.0

8,828.0

1,121.2

90.0

206.0

-86.5

SK-20-406

9,575.0

8,828.0

1,121.2

90.0

145.6

-72.5

SK-20-411

9,740.0

10,301.0

1,015.4

197.0

309.9

-83.0

SK-20-412

9,740.0

10,301.0

1,014.6

198.0

326.6

-80.1

SK-20-413

9,740.0

10,301.0

1,014.4

208.0

335.2

-76.0

SK-20-414

9,589.0

8,862.0

1,112.7

20.2

240.2

-89.8

SK-20-415

9,589.0

8,862.0

1,112.9

90.0

240.0

-89.5

SK-20-416

9,539.0

8,880.0

1,128.4

82.0

190.2

-82.1

SK-20-417

9,539.0

8,880.0

1,128.2

65.0

280.0

-50.1

SK-20-418

9,539.0

8,880.0

1,128.9

70.0

239.6

-60.0

SK-20-419

9,539.0

8,880.0

1,129.6

100.0

193.1

-50.0

SK-20-420

9,871.0

10,117.0

1,035.6

191.0

139.8

-67.9

SK-20-421

9,871.0

10,116.0

1,035.3

191.0

130.0

-65.2

SK-20-422

9,558.0

8,909.0

1,136.9

100.0

355.3

-89.6

SK-20-423

9,558.0

8,909.0

1,136.3

110.0

195.2

-76.1

SK-20-426

9,754.1

10,252.5

1,013.6

150.0

173.8

-76.0

SK-20-427

9,622.0

8,733.0

1,085.6

80.0

230.0

-55.0

SK-20-428

9,622.0

8,733.0

1,085.1

85.0

260.3

-56.4

SK-20-429

9,622.0

8,733.0

1,085.6

95.0

197.1

-67.2

SOURCE: Skeena Resources Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/618098/Skeena-Intersects-3675-gt-AuEq-over-1832-metres-in-21A-Zone-Infill-Drilling-at-Eskay-Creek

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
