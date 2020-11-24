Official WTA umpire chair data and new ultrafast shot statistics to combine for unprecedented levels of fan engagement and betting experiences

Enhanced AI-driven data for more matches and players, made even more accessible to fans

Six-year agreement will focus on promotion and growth of women's tennis by taking data and performance insights to the next level

The WTA (Women's Tennis Association) today named Stats Perform its Official WTA Data Supplier.

The transformative partnership will deliver multiple feeds to customers an exclusive umpire-derived data feed for an expanded number of WTA matches, as well as an ultrafast data feed collected by Stats Perform's Opta analysts.

The data collected by Stats Perform's Opta analysts will include detailed match statistics down to rally and shot level. This will dramatically increase the level of live insight available for thousands of WTA matches to power a new range of broadcast, second screen, and betting experiences.

The data feed will support Stats Perform's advanced AI capabilities which will be leveraged to help bring fans closer to the sport through engaging data-driven insights and stories. Through these unique insights, fans will be able to get to know the players and the game at a much deeper level.

The data also enhances Stats Perform's existing live WTA video streaming service to help create the ultimate experience in trusted and entertaining in-play betting.

Stats Perform's extensive sports content distribution capabilities will improve the availability of official WTA data to make it more accessible for authorized sportsbooks, broadcasters, OTT, media, sponsors, tech and fantasy games, giving fans and bettors fast, detailed and accurate tennis data.

As evidence of Stats Perform's commitment to growing the profile of women athletes, the partnership will push more innovative insights and content to raise the profile of WTA players. The agreement also aims to elevate the betting experience through the delivery of faster, deeper feeds, and promote integrity in tennis via the provision of two operationally independent feeds.

Carl Mergele, CEO Stats Perform, says: "The WTA has very ambitious goals for their tournaments and players and we're proud to be trusted to help them reach new levels of fan and bettor engagement. Our broadcaster, media, and betting networks are already excited because they've seen how high-quality information elevates sport's appeal."

Micky Lawler, WTA President, says: "Stats Perform has a history of creating innovative and trusted content and products that drive entertainment levels and new revenue streams for the professional sports ecosystem. We're looking forward to discovering new and unique storylines surrounding the WTA Tour and our players and tournaments available in new, exciting and comprehensive ways."

Atop its sports AI and content expertise and customer network, Stats Perform's globally famous and trusted Opta data brand has helped it transform the way fans and bettors interact with men's and women's soccer, cricket, rugby, basketball, NFL and MLB. The company has a long history of challenging how sport is measured, giving players, teams and leagues a competitive edge and broadcasters, media, sportsbooks and sponsors new perspectives. Women's tennis is now also set to see a rise in the profile of and engagement with the Tour and its players.

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform is the market leader in SportsTech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience.? The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. SportsContentCo is the exclusive reseller of Stats Perform premium sports betting content to licensed sportsbooks in the United States. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com or SportsContentCo.com.

About WTA

Founded by Billie Jean King in 1973 on the principle of equal opportunity for women in sports, the WTA is the global leader in women's professional sport with more than 1,650 players representing 84 nations competing for a record $180 million in prize money. In 2019, the WTA was watched by a record-breaking global audience of 700 million. The 2020 WTA Tour includes 53 events and four Grand Slams, spanning across six continents and 28 countries and regions. The season culminates with the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen, offering a $14 million total prize purse and honoring the season's top singles and doubles players. Further information on the WTA can be found at www.wtatennis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005368/en/

Contacts:

Sarah Butler, Stats Perform PR Manager?

Sarah.butler@statsperform.com +44 07432631237

Amy Binder, WTA, abinder@wtatennis.com