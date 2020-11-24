Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2020) - Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) ("Mobi724" or the "Company"), a fintech company, will announce its Q3 2020 financial results (the "Results") on Monday, November 30th, 2020 after-market closing.

Marcel Vienneau and Allan Rosenhek, CEO and CFO respectively of Mobi724, will co-host a webinar on Monday, November 30th, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST to discuss the Results and to provide a management update.

Shareholders, investors, media representatives and other stakeholders are invited to join the webinar by following the instructions below:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3291322498156646928

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Alternatively, interested persons may also dial in using their phone:

Canada: +1 (647) 497-9368

United States: +1 (213) 929-4221

Access Code: 906-737-040

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

"Every Transaction is an Opportunity"

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) is a fintech company which provides a platform, that enables banks and merchants to offer their customers real-time payment card-linked incentives, in a white-label format. Mobi724's objective is to add a layer of AI-driven actionable intelligence to every payment transaction, creating engaging consumer experiences & generating incremental commercial opportunities to its clients.

www.mobi724.com

For further information, please visit www.MOBI724.com or contact:

Investor Relations:

Allan Rosenhek

CFO

ir@mobi724.com

t: 514-394-5200

Eli Rozhansky

Investor Relations Coordinator

ir@mobi724.com

t: 514-394-5200

