

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Analog Devices (ADI) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $386.53 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $277.69 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $1.53 billion from $1.44 billion last year.



Analog Devices earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $1.44 vs. $1.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q4): $1.53 Bln vs. $1.44 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.20 - $1.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.43 - $1.57 Bln



