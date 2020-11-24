Tracker Ventures Corp.: Contakt World Announces Media Production and National Distribution Partnership with iHeartMedia

Public health technology company to unveil flagship podcast with iHeartRadio focused on contact tracing, community health, COVID-19 and more by the end of 2020

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / Tracker Ventures Corp. ("Tracker" or the "Company") (CSE:TKR)(OTC PINK:TLOOF)(FSE:B2I) today announced that Contakt LLC ("Contakt World"), a technology company modernizing public health and safety, has entered into a content production and multi platform marketing partnership (the "Partnership") with iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) ("iHeartMedia"), the number one audio company in the United States.

The partnership will help build widespread awareness and adoption of Contakt World as the best total choice for public health technology solutions, including contact tracing. As part of the partnership, Contakt World and iHeart will co-produce an original podcast hosted by Contakt World CEO Justin Beck with co-hosts Deepti Pahwa and Catherine Delcin. The first season of the upcoming 10-episode podcast "Contakt World" will be distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network and will be available on iHeartRadio and all major podcast platforms beginning next month.

"iHeartMedia knows exactly how to reach people where they are across a spectrum of media, which is exactly what Contakt World is doing with its digital public health solutions. We believe that iHeartRadio listeners care deeply about public health and socio-economic issues that plague our society and will appreciate Contakt World's perspective," stated Justin Beck, CEO of Contakt World. "Led by our Chief Innovation Officer and co-host, Deepti Pahwa, our team identified the intimate medium of digital audio and broadcast radio as an effective way to drive meaningful conversations about issues ranging from contact tracing and vaccines, to health and racial equity. iHeartMedia is unrivaled in its capacity to reach diverse listeners and we expect the Partnership to increase adoption of Contakt World's solutions."

Contakt World's mission is to provide the most private, functional, and trustworthy digital public health system in the world. Health agencies, businesses, and institutions can use Contakt World to ethically manage infection risks for COVID-19 or other contagions with their residents, customers and staff. Launching through several strategic partnerships, Contakt World will protect the public while allowing people to control access to their personal information.

"iHeart is excited to work with Contakt World to bring their mission to life through the 'Contakt World' podcast," said Andy Kelly, Senior Vice President of Custom Podcasts for iHeartMedia. "With iHeartMedia's experience having previously worked with the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on national campaigns including opioid awareness, we're uniquely positioned to help develop trust and adoption of the Contakt World platform with our listeners at a local, regional and national scale. iHeartMedia reaches more than a quarter of a billion Americans each month1, so it is a natural fit for us to join forces with Contakt World to provide another innovative solution for public health officials to connect with communities across the country."

Pursuant to the Partnership, iHeartMedia will provide pre- and post-production services and distribution across iHeartRadio and all major podcast platforms. iHeartMedia will also promote the podcast within popular shows on their iHeartPodcast Network as well as via their subscriber newsletter and across iHeartMedia's broadcast radio stations. Contakt World will also have exclusive rights to its own advertising before, during and after each show.

1 Data tracked and verified by Nielsen.

Contakt World - Tracker Transaction

Tracker and Contakt World are parties to a definitive share exchange agreement pursuant to which Tracker will indirectly acquire (the "Acquisition") a 100% interest in Contakt World. For further information respecting the Acquisition, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 30, 2020. Trading of Tracker's shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") has been halted in connection with the announcement of the Acquisition and is not expected to resume until the CSE has approved a Form 2A Listing Statement for the resulting issuer from the Acquisition. There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed on the terms proposed in the share exchange agreement or at all.

About Contakt World

Contakt World is a technology company innovating public health agency connections with their community, with the goal of becoming the most trustworthy, accessible and scalable digital public health and safety platform globally - addressing the needs of a post-pandemic world. Contakt World combines aggressive research and development, human-centered design, next-gen data integrations, and strategic health partnerships to empower and build mutual trust within communities, contributing towards health equity for users around the world. Contakt World's first suite of tools emerge from the urgency surrounding coronavirus to manage the pandemic through innovative contact tracing and case management spanning multiple modes of communication. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.contakt.world.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month - and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company's leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; through its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; other digital products and newsletters; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About Tracker Ventures Corp.

Tracker Ventures (CSE:TKR)(OTC PINK:TLOOF)(FSE:B2I) is an analytics software company that leverages blockchain and digital asset technology to transform and modernize multiple industries. Tracker is taking a diversified approach to the analytics and technology space, delivering practical solutions in the health, finance, logistics and pharmaceutical industries. The Company's turnkey real-time tracking solutions offer the very latest in IoT and AI, providing valuable data and business intelligence to some of the world's leading brands. For more information, please visit www.tkrventures.com.

