Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Partners with Stand4Kind

Targeted to Launch in January 2021 and Drive Additional Revenue

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership with Stand4Kind, a provider of a way to replace negativity with positivity, by bringing kind actions and feelings into schools everywhere.

Stand4Kind offers a comprehensive set of programs, training and tools that make a real impact in school culture. Stand4Kind provides a way for schools increase mental health and suicide awareness and reduce bullying, working through the Anti-Bullying Coalition, a Utah-based non-profit. Additionally, Stand4Kind offers prevention training, curriculum certifications, assemblies and grant writing direction.

Galaxy will preload introductory material on its interactive panels providing a conduit to increase revenue and provide world-class safety awareness in schools. Marketing through Galaxy will open new resellers to Stand4Kind products and provide new points of entry into its core education sector.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The partnership as a way to empower the students in our G2 classrooms and drive an additional revenue stream to the company if the lessons and activities are 'activated' and purchased through the app that is preloaded. We will be including the app on all of our interactive panels starting in January 2021."

About Stand4Kind

Stand 4 Kind started because there was a problem in our schools: students were hurting and people didn't know what to do to stop it. We're committed to making sure that students have access to quality safety programs.

We provide impactful assemblies and programs, encourage a positive and safe school atmosphere by rewarding acts of kindness, and help schools afford state-of-the-art helplines and services. We also help schools apply for grants, find sponsors, and receive financial assistance to cover our programs and their own safety initiatives.

Stand for Kind believes every child deserves a non-threatening environment, and to feel like they belong. Through teaching empathy, self-esteem and kindness, we provide a way for schools to reduce suicide and bullying among students. Our goal is to change the culture and climate in schools nationwide.

For additional information on Stand4Kind, please visit: https://stand4kind.com

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors Contact:

IR@GalaxyNext.us

P:888-859-1274

SOURCE: Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/618109/Galaxy-Next-Generation-Partners-with-Stand4Kind