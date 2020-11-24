Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, November 24
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited
HEADLINE: 1st Interim Dividend
The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the 1st interim dividend, in respect of the period from 1 October 2020 to 31 December 2020, of 1.25 pence per Ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on 29 January 2021, to shareholders on the register on 8 January 2021. Shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 7 January 2021.
Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Enhanced Income Limited
Contacts:
Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 700000
24 November 2020
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de