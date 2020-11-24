Newswire's EMA GT Market Builder Gets E-Commerce Brands in Front of the Right Consumers

Newswire's strategists are working to optimize marketing funnels ahead of retail's busiest season.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / Targeting qualified leads for sales conversions is a major step in the sales process for an e-commerce store. Simon Moser, an Entrepreneur Leadership network contributor, discussed the importance of conducting extensive research on target niches. He went on to describe how this process helps brands identify potential points of interaction to build niche marketing funnels. Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Market Builder can be leveraged for targeted campaigns as e-commerce executives look to manage content campaigns to strengthen relationships with clients in the months to come.

Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Market Builder has helped e-commerce leaders connect with members of industry media, boost SEO rankings through consistent content distribution, and increase sales opportunities by reaching new audiences. Longtime e-commerce store owners, as well as newcomers to the space, can take advantage of the platform to enhance media and marketing communications strategies as the winter season approaches.

"The e-commerce market is set to have another spike similar to the rush that we saw back in March after the initial coronavirus wave," said Charlie Terenzio, Newswire's VP of Earned Media Advantage Business. "Our strategists are working diligently to help store owners and online retailers optimize their media and marketing communications campaigns to drive traffic to their sites."

With the EMA GT Market Builder, e-commerce companies gain the expertise of an Earned Media Advantage Strategist (EMAS) that functions as an extension of the in-house team at a fraction of the cost of competing services on the market. The EMAS defines the process for empowering the Earned Media Advantage and provides a comprehensive Earned Media Advantage Plan. Within this plan, the strategist will outline potential industries or beats that the customer can target to increase their overall reach.

Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Market Builder has helped ambitious e-commerce companies get in front of their targeted audiences with a strategic combination of powerful software and industry expertise.

Find out how Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Market Builder can help your e-commerce store target new audiences and potential leads through effective content campaign management.

