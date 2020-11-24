Technavio has been monitoring the bicycle motors market and it is poised to grow by 7.79 million units during 2020-2024, decelerate at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the bicycle motors market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. BionX International Corp., Brose Fahrzeugteile SE Co. KG, Continental AG, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Shimano Inc., Sunstar Suisse SA, Yamaha Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. Although the fuel-efficiency of bicycles will offer immense growth opportunities, the high price of electric bicycles is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this bicycle motors market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Bicycle Motors Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Bicycle Motors Market is segmented as below:

Type Hub Motor Crank Motor

Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA



Bicycle Motors Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The bicycle motors market report covers the following areas:

Bicycle Motors Market Size

Bicycle Motors Market Trends

Bicycle Motors Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies inclination toward crank motor in electric bicycles as one of the prime reasons driving the Bicycle Motors Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Bicycle Motors Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist bicycle motors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bicycle motors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bicycle motors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bicycle motors market vendors

