Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.: Adaptive Ad Systems Announces New Headquarters For Subsidiary Adaptive Broadband

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:AATV), announced today that construction of new headquarters for its subsidiary Adaptive Broadband (ABB) will commence in the first quarter of 2021.

ABB is Adaptive's Wireless Internet Service Provider ("WISP") that provides High Speed Fixed Wireless Broadband to residences and small businesses and has established itself as experts in serving small metro and rural areas. Currently operating in select areas of Oregon covering approximately 500 square miles, ABB offers competitive internet speeds with reliable symmetrical upload and download speeds, no data limits, no contracts, and no installation charges, all at competitive prices.

ABB Vice President and General Manager Jordan Reed states: "Adaptive Broadband was recently awarded a cable television franchise in Jefferson, Oregon. In support and commitment to that award, we purchased commercial real estate in downtown Jefferson to construct our new headquarters, from which we will operate our Oregon and southern Washington broadband and video services. Construction on our new building will commence in the first quarter of 2021. This fixed-base addition to our infrastructure increases our ability to deliver broadband and video services at competitive prices in the Northwestern United States and will serve as a model for expansion into other states."

As previously reported, ABB began a network-wide infrastructure upgrade in 2019, further expanding its network of transmission towers. These upgrades were completed in 2020, which has allowed ABB to deliver internet access to rural areas that have limited affordable internet access.

J. Michael Heil, CEO of parent company Adaptive Ad Systems, states: "The real estate acquisition and upcoming construction for the headquarters of Adaptive Broadband represents our overall commitment to innovative development of services and technologies for the broadband and cable TV markets in general and delivering products and services to rural markets in particular. There are countless rural communities across America that need what we are currently developing in the Northwest and planning to branch out further beyond Oregon. Just as Amazon started in a garage in Bellevue, Washington, the beginnings of Adaptive Broadband in Jefferson, Oregon will become an evolving success story."

THE ADAPTIVE SYSTEM. Adaptive Ad Systems Inc. is a digital media and video communications company. Together with its subsidiaries and manufactures it develops and deploys Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the Cable TV, Satellite, IPTV markets. Via its subsidiary Adaptive Broadband, it provides High Speed Fixed Wireless Internet Service (WISP) to residences and small businesses. The Company's DDAI and WISP services target the often-over-looked 2nd and 3rd Tier cable TV and rural WIFI markets and now also the Tier 1 markets in the US. Adaptive's proprietary software and hardware, installed in scores of cable television systems across the United States, creates a "network" of linked cable system. This allows advertisers to purchase ads across the Adaptive network, generating significant more ad impressions than through the traditional ad insertion technologies in individual systems. Adaptive Ad Systems has established an innovative revenue share agreement with each individual system and manages all ad-related activities. Currently, the Company serves over 75 designated marketing areas in over 40 states. The Adaptive Broadband network system provides services via a network of Hybrid Access Points and Micro POPs. For additional information, please visit: www.aatv.co.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for current and future operations, the development, regulatory approvals and commercialization of the Company's products, or any of the Company's proposed services, systems, services, licensing arrangements, joint ventures, partnerships or acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results and performance and actual events or results may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, delays in the Company's development of its products and services, the inability to obtain additional financing, the impact of significant new or changing government regulation on the industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's general failure to effectively implement the Company's business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

